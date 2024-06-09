Next Article

ADAS-equipped SUVs to dominate Indian market

These cars with ADAS will be launched in India soon

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:54 pm Jun 09, 202412:54 pm

What's the story The rising demand for SUVs packed with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), is shaping the future of the Indian automobile market. This year, 10 models are set to launch featuring ADAS technology. Among them, Mahindra Thar Armada, Tata's Curvv EV & ICE, Hyundai's Creta EV, and MG's updated Gloster model, are some of the notable ones.

New releases

Mahindra Thar Armada and Tata's Currv EV & ICE

The five-door Mahindra Thar Armada will launch in August, featuring a luxurious interior with advanced technologies such as a larger touchscreen, ADAS, and a digital console. Meanwhile, Tata's Curvv EV & ICE are also on the horizon with the electric variant launching first. Both versions of the Curvv will be packed with Level 2 ADAS and different engine options.

Upcoming debuts

Hyundai's Creta EV and MG's updated models

Hyundai's Creta EV will make its global debut later this year, featuring Level 2 ADAS as a primary feature. The midsize electric SUV is expected to have a range of over 450km. In addition, MG is preparing to launch an updated Gloster model along with an electric crossover based on Wuling Cloud and a revised version of the Astor, all equipped with driver-assistive and safety tech.

New arrivals

Kia Carnival and Nissan's X-Trail

The fourth generation Kia Carnival is due to debut in the coming months, featuring the 'Opposites United' design philosophy for its exterior and a feature-rich interior. On the other hand, Nissan's seven-seater X-Trail SUV will debut as a fully imported car, equipped with Nissan's ProPilot and Driver Assist Technology. The vehicle is tipped to be offered only with a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine.

Future releases

Kia EV9 and Jeep Meridian

The Kia EV9, a flagship seven-seater electric SUV with a WLTP-certified range of 541km, is set to debut in India as a completely built unit (CBU) in late 2024. It will have a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital cluster, and Level 3 ADAS. Additionally, the upgraded Jeep Meridian is scheduled for release in the second half of 2024, introducing visual updates and an interior packed with an ADAS suite.