Next Article

It is available in 2 variants

Everything we know about 2025 Kawasaki Z900RS roadster bike

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:46 am Jun 09, 202411:46 am

What's the story Kawasaki has unveiled the 2025 model of its modern classic roadster, the Z900RS. The motorcycle is available in two variants: standard and Café, both sporting new color themes. The Café variant features a black theme with green accents, while the standard version boasts maroon bodywork with golden stripes. Both models showcase a retro Kawasaki logo from the 70s era.

Engine

Mechanical aspects remain unchanged

Despite the aesthetic updates, the mechanical features of the Z900RS remain consistent with previous models. The motorcycle is powered by a 948cc, inline four-cylinder mill that generates 109.96hp and 98.5Nm of peak torque. This engine, also used in the Z900 naked street motorbike, is paired with a six-speed gearbox. The standard model's color scheme draws inspiration from Kawasaki's iconic 1975 Z1 900.

Specs

Features and hardware specifications

The new Kawasaki Z900RS comes with features such as full-LED illumination, a slipper clutch, and traction control. The hardware package includes 17-inch alloy rims, 41mm inverted front forks, and a preload-adjustable rear mono-shock. Braking is managed by twin 300mm discs at the front and a single 250mm disc at the back. The motorcycle weighs 215kg and is equipped with a substantial 17-liter fuel tank.

Local

Kawasaki Z900RS's standard trim available in India

In the Indian market, only the standard version of the Kawasaki Z900RS is currently available. It comes in a black and gray color scheme and is priced at ₹16.80 lakh. Interestingly, despite sharing the same hardware, engine, and features as the Z900RS, the Z900 street bike is priced significantly lower at ₹9.38 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).