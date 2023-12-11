Kawasaki W175 gets Rs. 25,000 price cut; new colors introduced

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:22 pm Dec 11, 202303:22 pm

The bike rides on spoked wheels

Kawasaki has slashed the price of its standard W175 motorcycle by a whopping Rs. 25,000, making the new starting price Rs. 1.22 lakh. This exciting news comes on the heels of the launch of the W175 Street variant, which is priced at Rs. 1.35 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Besides the price reduction, Kawasaki has also rolled out two fresh color options for the W175: Metallic Ocean Blue and Metallic Graphite Gray.

Updated price range and color options

With this update, the Kawasaki W175 now has a price range of Rs. 1.22 lakh to Rs. 1.31 lakh, depending on your choice of color. The stunning Metallic Ocean Blue comes in at Rs. 1.31 lakh, while the Metallic Graphite Gray is priced at Rs. 1.29 lakh. These new additions join the existing Ebony (Rs. 1.22 lakh) and Candy Persimmon Red (Rs. 1.24 lakh) options, giving you even more choices for your dream bike.

Differences between W175 and Street version

The Kawasaki W175 is slightly different from the new W175 Street. It boasts a taller seat height, spoked wheels, and more ground clearance. The vehicle also flaunts a bigger 270mm front disc brake.

Specifications and competition

In terms of performance, the Kawasaki W175 remains unchanged, sporting a 177cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that delivers 13hp of power and 13.2Nm of torque. The bike features a halogen headlight and an analog instrument cluster with a small LCD digital inset for added convenience. In the Indian market, this motorcycle goes head-to-head with competitors like the TVS Ronin, Royal Enfield Hunter 350, and Yamaha FZ-X.