What's the story

As Delhi and Punjab continue to face an intense heatwave, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the two regions.

In Delhi, temperatures have been recorded between 40.9°C and 45.0°C in various parts of the city, with the heat index touching an alarming 51.9°C.

The IMD has placed Delhi under a red alert for a heatwave for Thursday. There is also a possibility of a thunderstorm with rain.