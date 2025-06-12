Heatwave grips Delhi, Punjab; IMD issues red alert for regions
What's the story
As Delhi and Punjab continue to face an intense heatwave, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the two regions.
In Delhi, temperatures have been recorded between 40.9°C and 45.0°C in various parts of the city, with the heat index touching an alarming 51.9°C.
The IMD has placed Delhi under a red alert for a heatwave for Thursday. There is also a possibility of a thunderstorm with rain.
Forecast
'Western disturbance' likely to bring relief from heat
However, northwest India is expected to get some relief from the scorching heat starting June 14, possibly due to a "western disturbance."
Naresh Kumar, a senior IMD scientist, told PTI, "The severe heat is expected to persist till Thursday. A western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from the night of June 13, which may bring light rain and thunderstorms in Delhi."
Punjab heat
Red alert in Punjab
In Punjab, dry weather and above-normal temperatures have prevailed, prompting the IMD to issue a red alert for June 12 and 13.
The weather department's bulletin stated, "Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to continue over northwest India, including the western Himalayan region, till June 13 and reduce thereafter."
Meanwhile, southern India is bracing for widespread rainfall.
Rain alerts
Heavy rainfall alert in Telangana
The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert for 10 districts in Telangana on June 12. The affected districts include Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Jagtial, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal.
Thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds are also expected in isolated areas across all districts of the state.
In Karnataka, the southwest monsoon is back on track after a brief pause, with rains lashing several parts since Thursday morning.