Nearly 100 flights canceled at Delhi airport amid India-Pakistan tensions
What's the story
Around 100 flights have been canceled on Sunday at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, the Economic Times reported, quoting a source.
The cancellations, including 52 domestic departures, 44 arrivals, and one international departure, took place between 5:00am and 4:30pm.
This falls in the backdrop of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan that have triggered increased security across the region.
Airport closures
Security measures affect operations at 32 airports
Although the conflict appears to be subsiding, security at Delhi Airport has been tightened. In all, 32 airports in northern and western India have been closed temporarily.
Though DIAL assured on X that the Delhi Airport is operating normally, passengers might face changes in flight schedules and longer processing times at security checks due to changes in airspace and increased security protocols.