Amid India-Pakistan tensions, Rajnath Singh inaugurates BrahMos facility in Lucknow
What's the story
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has launched the BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The inauguration comes amid increased military tensions with Pakistan.
The facility, built at a cost of ₹300 crore, will manufacture one of the world's fastest supersonic cruise missiles. It is a project by BrahMos Aerospace, an Indo-Russian joint venture.
Advanced capabilities
BrahMos missile: A symbol of India's deterrence
The BrahMos missile is a product of BrahMos Aerospace. It can be launched from land, sea, or air and uses a "fire and forget" mechanism.
It has a range of 290-400km and can travel at speeds of up to Mach 2.8.
Singh said the missile is not merely a weapon, but represents India's deterrence power.
Strategic importance
Facility to bolster India's defense manufacturing
The new facility will be an important component of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor, highlighting India's focus on self-reliant defense manufacturing.
According to the Ministry of Defence, it will not just include a missile production facility, but also an integration, testing, and materials complex for aerospace-grade components.
The BRAHMOS Manufacturing Centre in Lucknow currently covers over 200 acres and is likely to significantly enhance product development.
Future development
BRAHMOS-NG: The next generation of supersonic missiles
The facility will manufacture the new BRAHMOS-NG (Next Generation) variant, which is an upgraded version of the existing missile system.
This smaller and lighter missile will be used on a larger array of modern military platforms, including land, sea, underwater, and air.
The induction of this new variant is expected to significantly enhance the Indian military's combat capabilities in the coming years.
Collaboration
DRDO, UPEIDA to collaborate on defense testing infrastructure
A Defence Technologies and Test Centre is also coming up at the facility.
The center was the outcome of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) and Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) during DefExpo-2020 in Lucknow.
The setup will act as a bridge for industries and startups to avail of DRDO's Intellectual Property Rights, patents, and Transfer of Technology.