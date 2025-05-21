What's the story

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai and West Bengal on Wednesday.

A cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea is expected to bring thunderstorms and gusty winds to Mumbai between May 21-24.

The weather office also forecasted heavy rain with thunder for parts of Maharashtra during this period.

The IMD has issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts, including Mumbai, Pune, and the Konkan areas, predicting heavy to very heavy rain.