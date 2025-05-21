Heavy rain expected in 10+ states; check details
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai and West Bengal on Wednesday.
A cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea is expected to bring thunderstorms and gusty winds to Mumbai between May 21-24.
The weather office also forecasted heavy rain with thunder for parts of Maharashtra during this period.
The IMD has issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts, including Mumbai, Pune, and the Konkan areas, predicting heavy to very heavy rain.
Weather forecast
IMD forecasts thunderstorms in Delhi, heavy rain in West Bengal
The IMD has also predicted thunderstorms with rain for Delhi on Wednesday, May 21, providing some relief from the scorching heat.
The minimum temperature is likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius, while the maximum could touch 39 degrees Celsius.
On Tuesday, the temperature was recorded at 41.8 degrees Celsius, along with an increased humidity level.
In West Bengal, heavy rainfall is expected in northern districts and thunderstorms in southern areas till Friday, the IMD said.
Heat risk
CEEW study highlights rising heat risk in North India
A recent study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) highlighted three key trends in North India: an increase in very warm nights, rising relative humidity, and greater heat exposure in densely populated urban areas, particularly in economically significant regions like Delhi.
This area falls into the high to very high heat risk category.
Monsoon forecast
IMD predicts early arrival of southwest monsoon in Kerala
The IMD has also issued a 'yellow alert' for heavy rain and strong winds in parts of South India.
The southwest monsoon is likely to reach Kerala in four to five days, earlier than its usual June 1 date.
If this happens, it would be the earliest onset over the Indian mainland since 2009, according to IMD data.
Rainfall impact
Heavy rainfall in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu
Kerala has already witnessed heavy rainfall in several areas, including Kasaragod and Kannur on Tuesday, May 20.
Meanwhile, torrential rain in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu has claimed eight lives. Five people died in Karnataka, while three were killed due to a wall collapse in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, Hindustan Times reported.
Of the five dead in Karnataka, three fatalities occurred in Bengaluru.
Other areas
Other states likely to see rainfall
The IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh, especially in the south, north, and Rayalaseema regions, for the next two days. Telangana, including Hyderabad, has been issued a Yellow Alert.
Gujarat is also expected to experience light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms across various districts from May 21-May 26.
In the Northeast states, including Assam, Meghalaya and Manipur, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected over the next seven days.