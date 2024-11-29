Summarize Simplifying... In short Cyclone Fengal is causing heavy rainfall across central and northern Tamil Nadu, leading to school closures in Chennai and Chengalpet districts.

The cyclone, currently a deep depression, is moving towards the Puducherry coast, with fishermen advised to avoid the sea.

State authorities, including Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Puducherry CM N Rangasamy, are reviewing preparedness measures for the storm's impact.

Cyclone Fengal may strike Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast

Cyclone Fengal: Deep depression heads to Puducherry coast, schools shut

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:55 am Nov 29, 202411:55 am

What's the story A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to strike the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast close to Puducherry on Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that this system may intensify into Cyclone Fengal by Friday afternoon. However, the possibility of it turning into a full-fledged cyclone is slim. The IMD expects winds of 55-65km/h, gusting to 75km/h at landfall.

Weather forecast

Heavy rainfall expected across Tamil Nadu

Heavy rainfall is likely across central and northern Tamil Nadu, including districts like Nagapattinam, Villupuram, and Chengalpattu on Friday. Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvannamalai are also likely to receive intense showers on Saturday. In view of the weather, schools in Chennai and Chengalpet districts were shut on Friday. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea till the system passes.

System tracking

Depression's location and movement details

As of early Friday, the depression was situated about 260km northeast of Sri Lanka's Trincomalee and was moving north-northwestwards at a speed of 7km/h. IMD Regional Director S Balachandran explained that while initial conditions appeared favorable for cyclone formation, they changed over the past few days. "The lower-level convergence weakened by Thursday," he said, reducing cloud formation and preventing cyclone development.

Preparations underway

State authorities assess preparedness for heavy rains

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Puducherry CM N Rangasamy have chaired meetings to review preparedness for the heavy rains and possible storm impact. Schools and colleges in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry also stayed shut due to forecasted heavy rains from Cyclone Fengal. The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) manages the naming of tropical cyclones with pre-designated lists proposed by WMO Members's National Meteorological Services. Saudi Arabia suggested the name "Fengal."