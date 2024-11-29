Mangal Munda died on Friday morning

Birsa Munda's great-grandson dies at 45 after meeting road accident

By Chanshimla Varah 11:14 am Nov 29, 202411:14 am

What's the story Mangal Munda, the great-grandson of tribal icon Birsa Munda, died at the age of 45 due to "cardiovascular failure." He died at 12:30am on Friday at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi. He was admitted to the hospital after being injured in a road accident on November 25 in Jharkhand's Khunti district.

Accident details

Munda sustained severe injuries in road accident

Munda was critically injured after he fell off the roof of a passenger vehicle, suffering severe head injuries. He was rushed to RIMS immediately for emergency treatment. However, despite the medical team's best efforts, he succumbed to his injuries. Confirming the news, RIMS Medical Superintendent Dr. Hiren Birua said, "Birsa Munda's relative Mangal Munda died of cardiovascular failure around 12:30am. He was on a ventilator after being critically injured."