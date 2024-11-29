Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian Railways' Vande Bharat sleeper trains have faced delays due to the need for larger train sets to accommodate India's vast population.

The manufacturing firm, TMH, initially questioned the need for such large train sets, causing confusion.

However, after incorporating additional features like toilets and a pantry car into the design, the firm is now set to produce 1,920 sleeper coaches, assuring that manufacturing will commence soon. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

TMH has limited manufacturing capabilities, says Vaishnaw

'Design not problem...': Minister on Vande Bharat sleeper trains' delay

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:10 am Nov 29, 202411:10 am

What's the story Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has dismissed reports of delay in manufacturing Vande Bharat sleeper trains over design clearance issues. He said design was not a problem with Transmashholding (TMH), the Russian firm involved in the project. Instead, Vaishnaw attributed the delay to TMH's limited manufacturing capabilities as Russian trains typically have fewer coaches as compared to India.

Capacity constraints

Minister highlights India's unique train requirements

Vaishnaw explained that since India's population is larger, trains with 16, 20 or 24 coaches are needed. "The firm doesn't have experience to manufacture a train set of more than six or eight coaches," he said. He stressed that the contract mandated train sets with these larger capacities. TMH had reportedly questioned the requirement of such large train sets, causing initial confusion.

Production update

Design modifications and future manufacturing plans

Reports had suggested that Indian Railways sought additional features such as toilets and a pantry car, leading to design changes. TMH took these concerns into account and submitted a revised design for approval from the Railway Ministry. The firm has been contracted to manufacture 1,920 sleeper coaches for Indian Railways. Despite these initial hiccups, Vaishnaw assured that issues have been resolved and manufacturing will begin soon.