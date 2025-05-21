What's the story

Indian writer, lawyer, and activist Banu Mushtaq has made history by winning the prestigious International Booker Prize for her short story collection Heart Lamp.

The book is the first-ever Kannada-language work to win the award.

The collection was translated into English by Deepa Bhasthi and features 12 stories written over three decades (1990-2023), highlighting the struggles of Muslim women in southern India.