Dalit man found dead in Telangana, father alleges 'honor killing'
What's the story
A 32-year-old Dalit man, Vadlakonda Krishna (also known as Bunty), was found dead on the banks of the Musi river canal in Telangana's Suryapet.
The local police believe the murder occurred on Sunday night.
Krishna's father has alleged his son was a victim of "honor killing" by his wife's family due to their inter-caste marriage.
Investigation underway
Police investigate possible motives behind Krishna's death
Superintendent of Police Sunpreet Singh said, "It seems like this (honor killing) but we are inquiring into it."
Singh also said Krishna had previous legal issues, and a rivalry angle is also being probed.
Krishna's wife Bhargavi told the police he left home after receiving a call from a friend named Mahesh, leaving his phone behind.
Crime scene
Krishna's body discovered next to unmarked 2-wheeler
Krishna's body was discovered near a two-wheeler without a number plate. His face was brutally disfigured with boulders, which is believed to be the cause of death.
Inspector Balu Naik confirmed Krishna's identity but said it was too early to ascertain the exact cause of the murder.
He added Krishna was an accused in a case registered in Suryapet town.
Accusations made
Krishna's father accuses in-laws of murder
Meanwhile, Krishna's father David has blamed his son's in-laws for the murder.
The Suryapet Rural police have registered an FIR and are collecting technical and scientific evidence to bolster their investigation.
Krishna's body has been sent to the Government General Hospital in Suryapet for a postmortem examination to ascertain the official cause of death.