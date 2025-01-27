What's the story

The Delhi Police have cracked a gruesome murder case of a live-in couple.

The investigation started after a charred body was discovered inside a suitcase in Ghazipur area on January 26.

Deputy Commissioner of Police East, Abhishek Dhania, confirmed the discovery saying, "We received a PCR call at around 4:10am informing us about a burnt body."

The victim's age was estimated to be between 20-35 years based on forensic analysis.