Uttarakhand's UCC portal goes live; here's how to register
What's the story
The Uttarakhand government has officially implemented the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurating a dedicated portal and rules manual.
This comes after the Cabinet approved the rules manual on January 20 and a training initiative for officials started on January 13 to familiarize them with the new UCC portal.
Portal capabilities
UCC portal features Aadhaar verification, AI translation services
Designed for citizens and officials, the UCC portal comes with Aadhaar-based verification and AI-powered translation services in 22 Indian languages.
It also pulls data from more than 13 departments, including birth-death registrations and district/high courts.
The cloud-based portals have disaster recovery systems to ensure uninterrupted service.
The government has also fixed separate fees for Tatkal service expedited registration on the new portal.
Portal services
UCC portal simplifies registration, termination of live-in relationships
With the portal, the process of registering and terminating live-in relationships has also been simplified. Termination applications now need confirmation from both partners.
In testamentary succession cases, wills can be uploaded on the portal for online registration, modification, revalidation, or revival.
To make online registration easier, the state government has also authorized Common Service Centres (CSCs).
In areas with poor internet connectivity, especially remote and mountainous areas, CSC agents will provide door-to-door services.
To register online, go to the official UCC website at ucc.uk.gov.in. Then click the "Apply Now" button.
To authenticate, provide your Aadhaar number or virtual ID.
Confirm no objections on three mandatory aspects.
Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number for verification.
Fill out the registration form and submit the essential information.