NASA astronaut captures stunning images of Kumbh Mela from space
What's the story
NASA astronaut Donald Pettit has shared mesmerizing images of the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh from the International Space Station (ISS).
The 69-year-old astronaut, who is famous for his astrophotography skills, is currently part of the Expedition 72 crew.
He posted two night-time photographs on social media, showcasing Prayagraj illuminated during this religious celebration.
Viral impact
Pettit's post garners widespread admiration online
Pettit's post soon went viral, and has garnered over 600,000 views and 25,000 likes. Users were left in awe of the breathtaking view of the world's largest religious gathering.
The comments on the post, emphasize both its scale and spiritual significance.
The Maha Kumbh Mela is expected to draw over 45 crore devotees from across the world this year.
Twitter Post
'Largest human gathering in the world is well lit'
This is on the ground ... Have a look ... pic.twitter.com/7bp7kPuWnp— RAJIEW SHARMA (@IMRAJIEW) January 27, 2025
City readiness
Prayagraj's extensive preparations for Maha Kumbh Mela
To host the mammoth crowd of pilgrims, Prayagraj has gone all out.
The city has deployed over 10,000 sanitation workers and set up health services with 6,000 beds in 43 hospitals.
Further, an investment of ₹400 crore was made to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply during the 45-day event that started January 13.
Space view
ISS captures images while orbiting Earth
The International Space Station (ISS), where Pettit is currently stationed, took these images as it orbited Earth at a speed of 28,000km per hour.
Pettit is accompanied on the ISS by fellow astronaut Sunita Williams and others.
Williams's mission aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft was extended due to delays in SpaceX Crew 10's launch, now scheduled for March this year.