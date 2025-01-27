What's the story

NASA astronaut Donald Pettit has shared mesmerizing images of the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh from the International Space Station (ISS).

The 69-year-old astronaut, who is famous for his astrophotography skills, is currently part of the Expedition 72 crew.

He posted two night-time photographs on social media, showcasing Prayagraj illuminated during this religious celebration.