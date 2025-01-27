What's the story

Arundhati Bhattacharya's journey perhaps began in 1977 when she joined the State Bank of India (SBI) as a probationary officer at the age of 22.

Since then, the indomitable woman has not only shattered proverbial glass ceilings—she has become a household name.

It is only fitting then that her distinguished career led to the Padma Shri being conferred on her in 2025.