Arundhati Bhattacharya: 'Indomitable working woman' honored with the Padma Shri
What's the story
Arundhati Bhattacharya's journey perhaps began in 1977 when she joined the State Bank of India (SBI) as a probationary officer at the age of 22.
Since then, the indomitable woman has not only shattered proverbial glass ceilings—she has become a household name.
It is only fitting then that her distinguished career led to the Padma Shri being conferred on her in 2025.
Career
Early years
While Bhattacharya is best known for serving as the chairperson of SBI, her career is, without hyperbole, the epitome of an unwavering commitment to innovation, leadership, and empowerment.
In SBI, she quickly established herself as a versatile professional, excelling in various roles, including corporate banking and risk management.
She rose through the ranks employing strategic thinking coupled with an astuteness regarding the banking sector.
Innovation
Transforming Indian Banking
When Bhattacharya was appointed the chairperson of SBI in 2013, she became the first woman to hold this prestigious role.
During her tenure from 2013 to 2017, she successfully steered the bank through several transformative initiatives.
One of her achievements was overseeing the merger of SBI with its five associate banks and with the Bharatiya Mahila Bank in 2017.
Reforms
Leadership through new courses
Bhattacharya did not just thrust SBI into the list of the top 50 largest banks globally; under her leadership, SBI embraced technological advancements that revolutionized its services, reaching millions of customers, particularly in rural areas.
She championed initiatives like mobile banking and online platforms, which broadened the bank's outreach.
Additionally, she worked on enhancing SBI's risk management frameworks and promoting financial inclusion.
Honors
Recognition and felicitations
Over the years, Bhattacharya has received numerous accolades for her leadership, vision, and impact on the financial sector.
In 2016, she was named the 25th most powerful woman in the world by Forbes. She was also ranked among the FP Top 100 Global Thinkers by Foreign Policy magazine.
She was fittingly named Business Leader of the Year at The Asian Awards in 2018.
Outreach
A banker to every Indian
Indomitable: A Working Woman's Notes on Work, Life and Leadership is Bhattacharya's autobiography that was published by HarperCollins in 2022.
She is not just recognized as a success story but also as a champion of gender diversity who inspired many women in the corporate and business sphere.
She is the leader who made banking inclusive and gave it human value.