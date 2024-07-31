In short Simplifying... In short After a ransomware attack on C-Edge Technologies, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has temporarily suspended its services to prevent further disruption in the payment ecosystem.

This affects 200 banks, disabling access to retail payment services like UPI and IMPS.

However, the overall impact is less than 1% and restoration work is underway, with online operations expected to resume by tomorrow. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The attack took place 2 days back

NPCI suspends C-Edge's services after ransomware attack, 200 banks affected

By Dwaipayan Roy 09:02 pm Jul 31, 202409:02 pm

What's the story The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has temporarily suspended all retail payment services provided by C-Edge Technologies. This decision was taken following a ransomware attack on the Mumbai-based technology firm two days ago. C-Edge Technologies, a collaborative venture between software giant TCS and the State Bank of India, primarily offers payment services to regional rural banks and cooperative banks. Over 200 such banks have been affected by the attack.

Precautionary measure

NPCI's rationale behind the suspension

NPCI justified its decision on X, stating that it was a precautionary measure to prevent further disruption in the payment ecosystem. "To prevent a larger impact on the payment ecosystem, NPCI has temporarily isolated C-Edge Technologies from accessing the retail payment systems operated by NPCI." As a result of this move, customers of all banks powered by C-Edge Technologies ,will be unable to access retail payment services like UPI, IMPS, and those provided by NPCI.

Restoration underway

Impact and recovery efforts

A senior banker familiar with the situation commented on the overall impact: "In terms of overall volume impact it will be less than 1%, but NPCI had to isolate its systems to ensure the larger banking ecosystem is safe." The banker also revealed that restoration work has already begun and anticipates that the affected banks should resume online operations by tomorrow.