In short Simplifying... In short Start-up Mindtrip's new feature, Start Anywhere, uses AI to transform online travel content into practical itineraries.

Alongside this, they're launching a creator program, allowing creators to generate personalized travel plans and earn up to $10,000 per month.

The company plans to introduce a revenue-sharing scheme later this year, offering creators a percentage of bookings made through their travel plans.

Mindtrip's AI creates travel itineraries from online content

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:10 pm Jul 31, 202408:10 pm

What's the story AI-driven travel agent start-up, Mindtrip, has introduced a feature that transforms online content into detailed travel itineraries. This tool allows users to input a link from platforms like Reddit, YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. The AI assistant then uses the locations mentioned in them to create a comprehensive travel plan. Users can also upload a screenshot of a ticket or a list of cities they plan on visiting, and ask Mindtrip's assistant to suggest places to visit, bars and restaurants.

Functionality

How does it work for videos?

It is important to note that Mindtrip's AI assistant currently only works with TikTok videos that include text overlays. Meanwhile, for YouTube videos, it uses transcripts to identify the suggested locations.

Concept

CEO explains the concept behind 'Start anywhere'

Andy Moss, CEO of Mindtrip, explained the rationale behind their new feature, Start Anywhere. He stated that "People don't plan travel in a linear fashion, yet the travel industry continues to offer only platforms that do just that." This innovative tool is designed to help users turn online travel content into actionable plans.

Initiative

Creator program: A new way to share travel experiences

Alongside the Start Anywhere feature, Mindtrip is also launching a creator program. This initiative allows creators to generate their own unique Mindtrip link and share it with their content. When someone clicks on this link, an itinerary is generated based on the creator's content. Creators can further personalize these AI-generated itineraries by adding their own photos, videos, and recommendations directly to Mindtrip.

Creator rewards

Mindtrip's creator program offers financial incentives

Mindtrip offers financial incentives to creators participating in their program. The company provides an unspecified payment for each registered user and claims that creators could potentially earn up to $10,000 per month through this initiative. Later this year, Mindtrip plans to introduce a revenue-sharing scheme where creators will earn a percentage when users make bookings through travel plans created by them.