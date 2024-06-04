Next Article

The lawsuit was filed in the Northern District of California

Samsung files lawsuit against Oura ahead of Galaxy Ring launch

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:51 pm Jun 04, 202405:51 pm

What's the story Samsung has initiated a lawsuit against Finnish start-up Oura, aiming to circumvent potential intellectual property disputes linked to the launch of the Galaxy Ring. The Verge first reported this legal action, which claims that Oura has a history of suing smaller wearable tech competitors using its patent portfolio, and may target Samsung similarly. The lawsuit states, "Oura's actions and public statements demonstrate that Oura will continue asserting patent infringement against other entrants into the US smart ring market, including Samsung."

Patent disputes

Samsung accuses Oura of aggressive IP protection

Samsung's lawsuit asserts that the Galaxy Ring does not infringe on any of Oura's patents. The legal document highlights a pattern of aggressive IP protection by Oura, referencing instances where the company sued smaller competitors like Ultrahuman, Circular, and RingConn, upon their entry into the US market. The lawsuit also mentions a media tour by Oura after the Galaxy Ring announcement, during which it boasted about its "over 150 patents."

Uncovered

Samsung's lawsuit reveals Galaxy Ring details

The lawsuit was filed in the Northern District of California, San Francisco Division. Despite Oura being based in Finland, it operates a US branch in Delaware, with offices in San Francisco housing over 50 employees. The legal document also discloses additional details about Samsung's Galaxy Ring. The company first showcased a render of the device in January, before showcasing physical prototypes at the Mobile World Congress in February. It plans to begin mass production in the middle of this month.