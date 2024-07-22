In short Simplifying... In short Capgemini predicts that by 2025, AI agents will be able to communicate with each other, streamlining tasks like ad campaign legality checks.

These AI agents, which can understand, interpret, and act independently, are expected to replace humans in certain roles, automating repetitive tasks and improving customer experience.

The adoption of generative AI, a key component of these agents, has seen a fourfold increase, particularly among larger firms. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

With multi-agent technology, AI agents will be able to talk to other agents

AI chatting with AI? Capgemini predicts breakthrough by 2025

By Akash Pandey 07:17 pm Jul 22, 202407:17 pm

What's the story Capgemini, a leading technology services company, predicts that autonomous artificial intelligence (AI) agents will be capable of collaborating to solve tasks by 2025. This revelation was made by the company's Chief Innovation Officer, Pascal Brier, in an interview with CNBC. Brier anticipates applications using multiple autonomous agents to be the next big thing in the coming year. These AI agents will function independently and execute complex workflows with minimal human oversight.

AI leadership

US leads in autonomous AI development, Europe lags

According to Brier, the United States is currently leading in the development of autonomous AI technology, while Europe trails behind. In a recent research report titled "Harnessing the Value of Generative AI," Capgemini disclosed that 82% of companies surveyed plan to integrate AI agents within one to three years. The survey included over 1,100 companies with revenues exceeding $1 billion. Interestingly, only 7% of these companies have no plans to integrate these agents.

AI evolution

AI agents: The next frontier in task execution

Brier explained that there are two types of AI agents: individual agents that carry out tasks on your behalf and multi-agent technology where "agents talk to agents." For instance, a marketing-focused AI agent could autonomously collaborate with another agent in a legal department to ensure an ad campaign is legally sound. Unlike traditional AI systems that merely follow instructions, these agents can understand, interpret, adapt and act independently. Capgemini believes they are capable of replacing human workers for certain tasks.

AI impact

Facilitating automation, relieve repetitive tasks

The first significant wave of AI in 2022 was about understanding prompts and large language models (LLM), according to Brier. Now, the focus has shifted toward building knowledge engines using generative AI and employing these agents as substitutes or co-pilots to perform tasks. Capgemini's research indicates that 71% of organizations anticipate AI agents will facilitate automation. Meanwhile, 64% expect these agents to relieve human workers of repetitive tasks, enabling them to focus on value-added functions like customer experience.

AI adoption

Generative AI adoption rises among large firms, industries

The report also highlighted a fourfold increase in the number of organizations integrating generative AI into their operations. In 2023, only 6% of firms adopted generative AI, but this figure has risen to 24% in 2024. However, the adoption rate varies with company size. Only 10% of firms with an annual revenue of $1 billion to $5 billion are implementing generative AI, compared to 49% of companies with an annual revenue exceeding $20 billion.