India to build ₹1.5 lakh crore dam on Siang river
What's the story
In a bid to counter China's infrastructural push along the border, the Indian government has announced plans to build a mammoth hydropower dam on the Siang River in Arunachal Pradesh.
The project has been budgeted at ₹1.5 lakh crore.
Moreover, the dam will have a water storage capacity of 9.2 billion cubic meters, which will not only meet energy requirements but also tackle water security threats.
Environmental impact
Project sparks concerns among locals and environmentalists
However, the announcement of the dam project has raised concerns among local communities and environmentalists.
Residents fear that the construction could disrupt their livelihoods, especially orange farming, which is a prime source of income for many.
Environmentalists have also questioned potential ecological consequences.
In response, the government has promised to take measures to minimize disruptions and ensure sustainable outcomes from this initiative.
Strategic benefits
Dam project to boost regional development and security
The Siang River dam project is likely to improve India's strategic standing in the region, bolster energy security, and contribute to Arunachal Pradesh's economic growth.
By investing in such a mammoth project, India hopes to lay the foundation for aggressive economic growth in the state.
The dam could offer employment opportunities, infrastructure development, and sustainable resources to the local citizens.
Project progress
Pre-feasibility testing underway in Parong village
Currently, drilling machines have been deployed in Parong village for pre-feasibility testing of the dam project.
Parong will become the focal point of this ambitious initiative as experts gather crucial data to guide the project's next phases.
Sites further upstream, like Dite Dime and Ugeng, have been ruled out at this stage.
The dam is set to replace two relatively smaller previously planned projects, Siang Upper Stage-I and Stage-II.