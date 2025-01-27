What's the story

In a bid to counter China's infrastructural push along the border, the Indian government has announced plans to build a mammoth hydropower dam on the Siang River in Arunachal Pradesh.

The project has been budgeted at ₹1.5 lakh crore.

Moreover, the dam will have a water storage capacity of 9.2 billion cubic meters, which will not only meet energy requirements but also tackle water security threats.