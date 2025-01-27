What's the story

At least 600 private hospitals in Haryana have announced they will suspend services under the Ayushman Bharat scheme from February 3.

The Indian Medical Association's (IMA) state unit took the decision as the government has not paid them ₹400 crore in reimbursements.

IMA (Haryana) president Dr. Mahavir Jain said the delayed payments have put a financial strain on hospitals.

He revealed that hospitals have only received 10-15% of their reimbursement claims till now.