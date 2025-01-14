Rahul Gandhi targets Kejriwal over pollution, inflation; AAP chief reacts
What's the story
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal over pollution and inflation in Delhi.
Speaking at a public rally in Seelampur, Gandhi said, "Arvind Kejriwal had said that he would clean Delhi, remove corruption, and turn the national capital into Paris. What actually happened—one cannot move around due to pollution and inflation is rising."
Unmet commitments
Gandhi accuses Kejriwal of unfulfilled promises
Gandhi also accused Kejriwal of not living up to his promises of fighting corruption and improving civic conditions in Delhi.
He compared Kejriwal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the two leaders of making false promises.
"There is no difference between Kejriwal and PM Modi as they both make fake promises," he said.
Caste census
Gandhi criticizes leaders for silence on caste census
The Congress leader also slammed Kejriwal and Modi for their silence on the matter of a nationwide caste census.
Kejriwal was quick to react to the attack at a separate rally.
He avoided a direct comment but said that Gandhi "abused him" during the rally.
"Today, Rahul Gandhi came to Delhi. He abused me a lot. But I will not comment on his statements," he wrote on X.
Election pledge
Gandhi promises caste survey, highlights Congress's achievements
The AAP chief reiterated that he was focused on saving the country and not on political mudslinging.
He said that while Gandhi was fighting to save the Congress, "my fight is to save the country."
Gandhi had emphasized Sheila Dikshit's 15-year rule's achievements as proof of Congress's ability to develop Delhi.
The Congress has even fielded Sheila Dikshit's son Sandeep Dikshit against Kejriwal in the upcoming elections.
Upcoming elections
AAP, Congress to contest Delhi assembly elections independently
After their failed alliance in the Lok Sabha elections, the AAP and Congress have decided to contest the Delhi assembly elections independently.
The Delhi Congress has released a 12-point "white paper" criticizing the AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party for mismanagement of pollution and civic facilities.
The Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 5, with vote counting on February 8.