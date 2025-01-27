What's the story

In a horrifying incident in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, a 70-year-old man allegedly murdered his business partner's two children and hung their bodies in a bangle factory, according to police.

The crime was reportedly committed as an act of revenge against his partner, Pradeep Devasai, whom the accused Shyam Singh Bhati felt had betrayed him.

The victims were identified as Tamanna alias Tannu (12) and Shivpal (8).