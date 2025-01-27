Rajasthan: Man kills business partner's children, hangs bodies over 'betrayal'
What's the story
In a horrifying incident in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, a 70-year-old man allegedly murdered his business partner's two children and hung their bodies in a bangle factory, according to police.
The crime was reportedly committed as an act of revenge against his partner, Pradeep Devasai, whom the accused Shyam Singh Bhati felt had betrayed him.
The victims were identified as Tamanna alias Tannu (12) and Shivpal (8).
Motive
Business fallout led to brutal revenge
The incident occurred in Boranada, where Bhati and Devasai had worked together at a bangle factory.
While Bhati had invested money in the business, Devasai had worked as a craftsman.
However, for certain reasons, Devasai terminated the partnership, causing Bhati financial losses.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Rajarshi Raj Verma said, "This led to Bhati harboring resentment against Devasai's family and wanting to teach him a lesson."
Crime details
Bhati lured victims, left confession note
Police investigations revealed Bhati picked up the children from their school in Pal under the pretext of dropping them home.
Instead, he took them to his rented house near the bangle factory near the Jain Temple in Boranada.
There, he allegedly killed them and hanged their bodies.
A note found at the crime scene, purportedly written by Bhati, admitted to the killings due to Devasai's "betrayal" and expressed his intent to commit suicide.
Investigation progress
Manhunt underway for absconding suspect
The bodies were found on Sunday, two days after the children went missing. Bhati is allegedly on the run, and authorities have launched a manhunt to nab him.
The families of the two victims in this tragic incident have known each other for nearly 20 years, police said.
While Devasai's family is originally from Uttar Pradesh, Bhati is a native of Phalodi in Rajasthan.