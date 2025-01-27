What's the story

On Saturday, the president approved the conferment of 139 Padma awards, including seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri.

Of the seven Padma Vibhushan awardees was L Subramaniam, who received his first Padma award when Russia was still the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) and R Venkataraman the president.

But the violin maestro, who has been instrumental in putting the Indian violin on the world map, said it was his father who had the big ambitions.