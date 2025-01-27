India and Indonesia ink BrahMos missile deal worth ₹3,800cr
What's the story
India has signed a defense deal with Indonesia for the export of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles.
The deal, worth ₹3,800 crore, is expected to bolster Indonesia's military capabilities and deepen defense ties between the two nations.
This makes Indonesia the second Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member to purchase this missile system after the Philippines.
Presidential visit
Indonesian President visits BrahMos Aerospace headquarters
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who was in India to attend the Republic Day celebrations, paid a visit to the BrahMos Aerospace headquarters.
He was accompanied by a high-level delegation including Indonesian Navy Chief Admiral Muhammad Ali.
The delegation was briefed on the missile's speed, range, as well as versatility with launch options from land, air, and sea.
Missile capabilities
BrahMos missile: A joint product of India and Russia
The BrahMos missile is a joint venture between India and Russia. It is famous for its unparalleled speed, which is Mach 2.8, that is almost thrice the speed of sound.
The missile can hit targets at up to 290km away, with an advanced version carrying a range of up to 500km.
Defense cooperation
India, Indonesia agree to cooperate in defense production
During Subianto's visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized Indonesia's position as a major partner in ensuring security in the Indo-Pacific region.
"To increase cooperation in the defense sector, we have agreed to work together in defense manufacturing and supply chains," Modi said.
The two countries also signed MOUs in five areas: health, maritime, traditional medicine, digital development and cultural exchange.
Potential collaboration
Interest in India's defense manufacturing
The Indonesian delegation was also keen on India's progress in domestic defense manufacturing capabilities.
The two sides discussed the possibility of cooperating in aircraft carrier construction and shipbuilding.
"Recognizing the importance of building domestic defense manufacturing capabilities, President Prabowo appreciated India's advancements and expressed interest in strengthening cooperation in this sector," a joint statement noted.