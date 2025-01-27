What's the story

A 45-year-old pediatrician from Karnataka's Bellary district was kidnapped on Saturday morning while he was on his routine walk near the Shaneshwara temple in Suryanarayanapet.

The kidnappers, who were traveling in a Tata Indigo, demanded ₹6 crore ransom from Dr. Sunil's brother, Venugopal Gupta, the Indian Express reported.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed near the crime scene.