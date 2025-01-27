Uttarakhand becomes 1st state to implement UCC; what changes now
What's the story
Uttarakhand is set to become the first Indian state to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).
The landmark legislation will be launched on Monday at 12:30 pm, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.
The event, presided over by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the state secretariat, will also witness the unveiling of a dedicated UCC portal.
Notably, this code will apply throughout Uttarakhand and also be binding on residents living outside the state.
Code objectives
UCC's aim and key features
The UCC seeks to eliminate discrimination based on religion, gender, caste, or community.
It provides equal property rights to sons and daughters, prescribes monogamy and bans polygamy, and fixes the marriageable age at 21 for men and 18 for women.
The code also makes marriage registration compulsory and removes the distinction between legitimate and illegitimate children in property rights.
Legislative path
UCC's journey from promise to implementation
The UCC bill was passed in the Uttarakhand Assembly in February 2024 and got presidential assent in March 2024.
"We made a commitment to the people of the state about bringing the UCC...we are now going to fulfill that commitment fully and formally on Monday," Dhami said.
The code was drafted by a panel headed by retired Supreme Court Judge Ranjana Prakash Desai and rules for its implementation were framed by a committee headed by former chief secretary Shatrughna Singh.
Code coverage
UCC addresses wide range of societal issues
The UCC covers a broad spectrum of social issues, from marriage, divorce, succession, and live-in relationships.
Not submitting live-in relationship declarations or fabricating information could cause someone to be imprisoned for three months, a ₹25,000 fine, or both.
Even a one-month delay in registration can result in a three-month jail sentence, a fine of ₹10,000, or both.
The UCC also recognizes children born from live-in relationships as "legitimate children of the couple" and assures that they have equal inheritance rights.
Code impact
UCC's role in societal uniformity and women empowerment
Chief Minister Dhami stressed that the UCC was drafted after wide consultations from different communities to bring uniformity to society and empower women.
He said, "UCC is just an offering made by our state in the great 'yagya' being performed by the Prime Minister."
Once it is implemented, Uttarakhand will become the second Indian state after Goa to have a uniform legal framework for citizens.