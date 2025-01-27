What's the story

Uttarakhand is set to become the first Indian state to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The landmark legislation will be launched on Monday at 12:30 pm, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.

The event, presided over by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the state secretariat, will also witness the unveiling of a dedicated UCC portal.

Notably, this code will apply throughout Uttarakhand and also be binding on residents living outside the state.