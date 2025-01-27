Delhi records warmest R-Day in 8 years; what's behind it
What's the story
The national capital, Delhi, recorded its hottest Republic Day in eight years on Sunday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a maximum temperature of 23.7°C, two degrees above the normal for the season.
The last time Delhi recorded a higher maximum temperature on January 26 was in 2017 when it reached 26.1°C.
Weather factors
Clear skies and dry winds behind Delhi's unusual warmth
The IMD has attributed this rise in temperature to clear skies and dry northwesterly winds.
Mahesh Palawat, Vice President of Skymet, said, "Despite a recent western disturbance bringing some rain and snow to parts of northwest India, the maximum temperature in Delhi has remained relatively unaffected due to bright daytime sunshine."
However, these same weather conditions have caused a dip in night temperatures, with Sunday's minimum recorded at 7.2°C, slightly below normal.
Upcoming changes
New western disturbance to impact Delhi's weather
A fresh western disturbance is expected to affect the region starting Tuesday, possibly resulting in an increase in both maximum and minimum temperatures.
Palawat explained that "the disturbance will shift wind patterns, reduce wind speeds, and bring cloud cover, which will trap heat at night and cause night temperatures to rise."
By the weekend, the IMD predicts minimums could reach between 9-11°C while maximums may hover between 24-26°C.
AQI status
Delhi's air quality deteriorates amid temperature rise
Apart from the unusual warmth, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) also deteriorated from "moderate" (174) on Saturday to "poor" (216) on Sunday.
Delhi's Early Warning System predicts that AQI levels will remain in the "poor" category on Monday and Tuesday but may worsen to "very poor" by Wednesday.
An AQI of 0-50 is 'good,' 51-100 'satisfactory,' 101-200 'moderate,' 201-300 'poor,' 301-400 'very poor,' and above 401 'severe.'