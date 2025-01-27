Maharashtra records 1st Guillain-Barré syndrome death; total cases now 101
The Public Health Department in Maharashtra has confirmed a suspected first death due to the ongoing Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) outbreak in Pune.
The death took place in Solapur; however, details of the victim are not yet known.
In total, 101 patients have been found, 81 of whom are from Pune Municipal Corporation, 14 from Pimpri Chinchwad MC, and six are from other districts.
16 are currently on ventilator
Investigation into potential water contamination underway
The GBS outbreak has prompted authorities to look into possible water contamination as a source.
The first patient in this Pune cluster was admitted on January 9.
Medical tests have found Campylobacter jejuni bacteria in some patient samples, a bacterium responsible for causing about a third of GBS cases globally.
Water sources in affected areas are now being probed for contamination.
E. coli detected in well near Khadakwasla dam
A well near Khadakwasla Dam has also tested positive for high levels of E. coli bacteria. However, it is still unclear if the well is in use or not.
A massive surveillance exercise was also carried out, surveying as many as 25,578 homes.
Following these findings, residents have been advised to boil water and heat food before consumption as a precautionary measure against potential exposure to the bacteria.
Surveillance exercise surveys over 25,000 homes
GBS is a rare neurological condition where the immune system wrongly attacks the peripheral nervous system.
According to TOI, GBS is treated with costly immunoglobulin injections, which cost around ₹20,000 each. A man who was admitted to a hospital for the disease said he received up to 13 injections.
Considering this, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has announced free treatment for those affected at select Pune and nearby hospitals.