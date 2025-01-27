What's the story

The Public Health Department in Maharashtra has confirmed a suspected first death due to the ongoing Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) outbreak in Pune.

The death took place in Solapur; however, details of the victim are not yet known.

In total, 101 patients have been found, 81 of whom are from Pune Municipal Corporation, 14 from Pimpri Chinchwad MC, and six are from other districts.