Ajit Pawar vs Supriya Sule on viral bitcoin clip
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has assured that the state government will probe allegations of bitcoin fraud against his cousin, Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule. Retired Indian Police Services officer Ravindranath Patil alleged that Sule and Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole used cryptocurrency funds in their assembly election campaign. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi presented audio clips allegedly linking Sule and Patole to illegal bitcoin transactions.
Pawar recognizes voices in controversial audio clips
Pawar has confirmed that he identifies the voices in the audio clips as those of his cousin Sule and Patole. "Whatever audio clip is being shown, I just know that I have worked with both of them. One of them is my sister and the other is someone with whom I have worked a lot," he said. "The audio clip has their voices, I can figure out from their tone," he added.
Sule refutes allegations, challenges BJP to public debate
In response to the allegations, Sule has categorically denied any involvement in bitcoin transactions. She described the accusations as "conjecture and innuendo" and challenged the BJP to a public debate on the issue. Further, she announced plans to file a criminal and civil defamation notice against Trivedi for making these claims.
Sule files complaints with Election Commission, Pune's cyber cell
Sule has also approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Pune's Cyber Cell. She claimed her voice was fake in the clips shown by Trivedi. "My lawyer will be issuing a criminal and civil defamation notice against Sudhanshu Trivedi for making outrightly false allegations with an intent to deceive the public at large," she said.
Sharad Pawar defends daughter, accuses BJP of spreading misinformation
Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has come to his daughter Sule's defense against the allegations. He dismissed the accusations as baseless and accused the BJP of spreading false information ahead of elections. "It is a clear case of spreading false information, the night before elections," he said.