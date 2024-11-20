Summarize Simplifying... In short Ajit Pawar has identified the voices in a controversial Bitcoin-related audio clip as his cousin Supriya Sule and another associate.

Sule, however, denies any involvement in Bitcoin transactions, calling the allegations conjecture, and has challenged the BJP to a public debate.

She has also filed complaints with the Election Commission and Pune's Cyber Cell, while her father, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, accuses the BJP of spreading false information ahead of elections.

Sule has denied all allegations against her

Ajit Pawar vs Supriya Sule on viral bitcoin clip

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:11 am Nov 20, 202410:11 am

What's the story Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has assured that the state government will probe allegations of bitcoin fraud against his cousin, Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule. Retired Indian Police Services officer Ravindranath Patil alleged that Sule and Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole used cryptocurrency funds in their assembly election campaign. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi presented audio clips allegedly linking Sule and Patole to illegal bitcoin transactions.

Voice verification

Pawar recognizes voices in controversial audio clips

Pawar has confirmed that he identifies the voices in the audio clips as those of his cousin Sule and Patole. "Whatever audio clip is being shown, I just know that I have worked with both of them. One of them is my sister and the other is someone with whom I have worked a lot," he said. "The audio clip has their voices, I can figure out from their tone," he added.

Counterclaim

Sule refutes allegations, challenges BJP to public debate

In response to the allegations, Sule has categorically denied any involvement in bitcoin transactions. She described the accusations as "conjecture and innuendo" and challenged the BJP to a public debate on the issue. Further, she announced plans to file a criminal and civil defamation notice against Trivedi for making these claims.

Legal action

Sule files complaints with Election Commission, Pune's cyber cell

Sule has also approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Pune's Cyber Cell. She claimed her voice was fake in the clips shown by Trivedi. "My lawyer will be issuing a criminal and civil defamation notice against Sudhanshu Trivedi for making outrightly false allegations with an intent to deceive the public at large," she said.

Family support

Sharad Pawar defends daughter, accuses BJP of spreading misinformation

Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has come to his daughter Sule's defense against the allegations. He dismissed the accusations as baseless and accused the BJP of spreading false information ahead of elections. "It is a clear case of spreading false information, the night before elections," he said.