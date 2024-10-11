Summarize Simplifying... In short A delivery agent in Pune was fatally hit by a speeding Audi, injuring three others.

The driver, Ayush Tayal, fled the scene but was later arrested at his residence after police identified his car from CCTV footage.

Tayal's blood sample has been sent for alcohol testing, with results pending.

Pune hit-and-run: Delivery man killed after Audi rams his bike

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:00 pm Oct 11, 202412:00 pm

What's the story A food delivery agent was killed in a hit-and-run accident involving an Audi car in Pune's Mundhwa area on Friday. The driver of the car tried to flee but was caught by police. "At around 1:35am the accused hit a two-wheeler first, injuring three people. He further hit a bike on which...Rauf Shaikh was traveling," a senior police officer told news agency ANI.

The Audi driver, 34-year-old Ayush Tayal, was arrested from his Hadapsar residence later. "After the incident... Ayush Tayal fled from the crime scene. Upon investigation of the CCTV footage, his car was identified and he was subsequently arrested," the officer added. A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita Sections 105, 281, 125(a), 132, 1191 77,184 at Mundhwa Police Station with charges including culpable homicide.

Victim was returning home after last delivery

The incident took place around 1:30am on Friday on the ACB Farm Chowk to Tadigutta Chowk Road at Koregaon Park. Shaikh was returning home after his last delivery of the day when Tayal's speeding Audi fatally struck him. Before hitting Shaikh's scooter from behind, Tayal's car also hit another two-wheeler injuring three people riding on it.

Police investigation leads to driver's arrest

After the accident, senior inspector Neelkanth Jagtap and his team from Mundhwa police arrived at the spot. They traced the car's registration number from CCTV footage of the accident and verified its owner's details with RTO. With this information, they got Tayal's address and cell phone number, which led to his arrest later in the morning. Tayal's blood sample has been sent for blood alcohol test at Sassoon Hospital with results awaited.