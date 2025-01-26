'One Nation, One Time': Government drafts rules for IST adoption
What's the story
In a move to standardize timekeeping practices across the country, the Indian government has introduced the Legal Metrology (Indian Standard Time) Rules, 2024, a draft.
According to the draft, Indian Standard Time (IST) will be the only time reference for all official and commercial activities.
The draft has been released by the Consumer Affairs Ministry for public feedback till February 14.
Sector implementation
IST to be mandatory in key sectors
The proposed rules make it mandatory to use IST across sectors such as commerce, transport, legal contracts, public administration, and financial operations.
Government offices and public institutions will have to display IST prominently and use time-synchronization systems.
The move is intended to improve time precision in critical infrastructure such as telecommunications, banking, defense, and emerging technologies such as 5G and artificial intelligence (AI).
Precision importance
'Nanosecond-level accuracy' crucial for strategic sectors
"Precise time with nanosecond accuracy is essential for strategic and non-strategic sectors," a senior government official told PTI.
The draft bans the use of any time reference other than IST for official purposes.
However, exceptions can be made for specialized fields like astronomy, navigation, and scientific research, with prior government approval.
Rule enforcement
Penalties for violations, periodic audits for compliance
The Department of Consumer Affairs is working with the National Physical Laboratory and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to create a strong mechanism for generating and disseminating IST.
Violations of these rules will invite penalties, and compliance will be ensured through periodic audits.
The public is invited to submit their comments on the draft by February 14.