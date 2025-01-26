Thailand offers free public transport to combat air pollution
What's the story
In a bid to tackle rising air pollution, Thailand has launched a week-long free public transport campaign in its capital city, Bangkok.
The measure, which started on Saturday, is aimed at reducing the use of private vehicles—a major contributor to the city's worsening air quality.
The decision came after over 350 schools across 31 districts were closed due to dangerous PM2.5 levels reaching 108 micrograms per cubic meter—far above the World Health Organization's recommended limit of 15.
Health impact
Bangkok's pollution crisis: A threat to public health
The worsening pollution in Bangkok has sparked serious health concerns among its residents. Many have complained of respiratory problems and burning sensations in their throats due to the bad air quality.
On Friday, IQAir, a Swiss air quality monitoring service, placed Bangkok as the world's seventh most polluted city.
The pollution crisis is mainly due to vehicle emissions, industrial activities, construction dust, and agricultural burning.
Government response
Thai government's measures to mitigate pollution crisis
In light of the worsening pollution crisis, the Thai government has taken a number of steps. These include banning crop stubble burning and rolling out voluntary work-from-home schemes.
Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has said her government is committed to tackling the issue with both immediate and long-term measures, calling for regional cooperation and stricter controls on construction activities.
Enforcement measures
Legal action against violators of stubble burning ban
Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul ordered legal action against violators of the stubble burning ban.
Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit announced Bangkok's Skytrain, metro, light rail system, and bus services would be free for a week. "We hope this policy will help reduce pollution," he said.
The government hopes these measures will encourage more people to use public transport instead of private vehicles, reducing the city's pollution levels.
Regional impact
Bangkok's air quality crisis reflects broader regional challenges
The air quality crisis in Bangkok reflects wider regional challenges.
Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City and Cambodia's Phnom Penh also ranked high on IQAir's most-polluted cities list this week.
Cambodia's environment ministry said air quality had reached a "red level," indicating high pollution due to climate change, among other factors.
Across the world, cities in Pakistan and India have also witnessed similar school closures due to hazardous air.