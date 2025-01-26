What's the story

In a bid to tackle rising air pollution, Thailand has launched a week-long free public transport campaign in its capital city, Bangkok.

The measure, which started on Saturday, is aimed at reducing the use of private vehicles—a major contributor to the city's worsening air quality.

The decision came after over 350 schools across 31 districts were closed due to dangerous PM2.5 levels reaching 108 micrograms per cubic meter—far above the World Health Organization's recommended limit of 15.