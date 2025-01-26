What's the story

South Korean prosecutors have indicted impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on charges of rebellion.

The indictment is in connection with his declaration of martial law on December 3, 2024, a decision that triggered massive political unrest in the nation.

The charges against Yoon were filed by the Seoul Central District Prosecutors's Office, Yonhap news agency reported.

However, an official statement from the prosecutors' office is awaited.