South Korean prosecutors indict impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol
What's the story
South Korean prosecutors have indicted impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on charges of rebellion.
The indictment is in connection with his declaration of martial law on December 3, 2024, a decision that triggered massive political unrest in the nation.
The charges against Yoon were filed by the Seoul Central District Prosecutors's Office, Yonhap news agency reported.
However, an official statement from the prosecutors' office is awaited.
Unrest and impeachment
Yoon's martial law declaration and subsequent impeachment
Yoon declared martial law during a nationally televised address, citing threats from "North Korean communist forces" and "antistate forces."
It was South Korea's first imposition of martial law since 1980. The declaration led to widespread unrest and public protests across the country.
In response to his actions, the National Assembly voted to impeach Yoon on December 14, leading to his arrest on January 15.
Detention and charges
Yoon's detention and legal proceedings
Yoon became the first sitting president in South Korea's history to be arrested. He remains detained pending a Constitutional Court decision on his impeachment. If upheld, he will be permanently removed from office.
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) had recommended charging Yoon with insurrection and abuse of power, naming him as the ringleader of an insurrection involving his defense minister at the time.
Defense strategy
Yoon's defense and ongoing legal battle
Yoon's lawyers have argued that he never intended to fully impose martial law but used it as a warning to break the political deadlock.
They are calling for his release, claiming his detention is illegal.
This argument was previously rejected by a Seoul court when they attempted to prevent his arrest.
In recent court hearings, Yoon denied ordering troops to remove lawmakers or asking for an emergency legislative budget.
Court decision
Constitutional Court's decision and charges against officials
The Constitutional Court has 180 days to either remove Yoon from office or reinstate him.
Meanwhile, prosecutors have charged several military and police officials involved in the martial law declaration. Former defense minister Kim Yong-hyun was also charged with insurrection.
Yoon's legal team argues that any criminal investigation should wait until after the Constitutional Court's decision on impeachment, claiming the CIO lacks authority over insurrection cases.