What's the story

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Prayagraj on Monday for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

Shah will reach the site at 11:25am and take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam according to the Mahakumbh Media Centre.

He is then scheduled to go to the Bade Hanuman Ji Temple and Abhayvat as part of his day-long visit.