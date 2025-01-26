Home Minister Amit Shah to join Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj
What's the story
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Prayagraj on Monday for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.
Shah will reach the site at 11:25am and take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam according to the Mahakumbh Media Centre.
He is then scheduled to go to the Bade Hanuman Ji Temple and Abhayvat as part of his day-long visit.
Spiritual engagements
Shah's itinerary includes meeting with saints, ashram visit
Shah's itinerary also includes a visit to the Juna Akhara to meet Swami Avdheshanand Giri and other saints and have a meal with them.
He is also slated to visit Guru Sharananand Ji's Ashram where he will meet both Guru Sharananand Ji and Govind Giri Ji Maharaj.
The home minister's visit will end with a meeting with Sringeri, Puri, and Dwaraka Shankaracharyas before he leaves for Delhi in the evening.
Event significance
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: A spiritual convergence point
The Maha Kumbh Mela, which started on January 13, has witnessed over 10.80 crore devotees take a holy dip at the confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.
The Maha Kumbh is held every 12 years, with this year's event expected to host over 45 crore visitors by its end on February 26.
Future developments
UP CM praises arrangements, announces plans for Prayagraj
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took a holy dip with other ministers last Wednesday. He lauded the arrangements for the Maha Kumbh and announced plans for municipal corporation bonds for Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Agra.
Authorities are gearing up for "Mauni Amavasya" on January 29, which usually attracts huge crowds during the Kumbh.