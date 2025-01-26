What's the story

Former Mahindra & Mahindra Managing Director and current INSPACe (Indian National Space Promotion & Authorization Centre) Chairman, Dr. Pawan Goenka, has been awarded the Padma Shri award.

The recognition was announced on the eve of India's 76th Republic Day, in honor of his immense contributions to the country's space sector and automotive industry.

The award was given in the 'Trade and Industry' category, recognizing his impactful work in the sectors.