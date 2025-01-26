INSPACe Chairman and ex-Mahindra MD, Pawan Goenka, awarded Padma Shri
What's the story
Former Mahindra & Mahindra Managing Director and current INSPACe (Indian National Space Promotion & Authorization Centre) Chairman, Dr. Pawan Goenka, has been awarded the Padma Shri award.
The recognition was announced on the eve of India's 76th Republic Day, in honor of his immense contributions to the country's space sector and automotive industry.
The award was given in the 'Trade and Industry' category, recognizing his impactful work in the sectors.
Career path
Goenka's journey from General Motors to INSPACe
A staunch supporter of the 'Make in India' initiative, Dr. Goenka started his career at General Motors R&D Centre in Detroit, USA, from 1979 to 1993.
He then moved to Mahindra as General Manager (R&D) and was appointed Managing Director in 2016.
After retiring from Mahindra in March 2021, after 27 years and over four decades in the automotive industry, Goenka joined the Government of India's Department of Space.
Achievements
Goenka's accolades and recognition in the automotive sector
Dr. Goenka isn't new to accolades. In 2016, he became the first Indian to be awarded the FISITA Medal of Honor for his contribution to automotive engineering.
He has also been named 'Man of the Year' twice by Autocar Professional, in 2006 and 2011, further establishing his credentials in the field.
His leadership at SAE India - a national body for automotive engineers - highlights his commitment to taking India's automotive capabilities forward.