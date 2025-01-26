What's the story

Republic Day festivities in Guwahati were marred by a loud noise on Sunday morning.

The sound reportedly came from a truck parking area near the Brahmaputra vegetable market in Beharbari.

An employee of Brahmaputra Bazar said, "It was heard around 7.45am. After we hoisted the national flag inside our compound, we heard the sound."

No injuries or property damage were reported after the incident.