What's the story

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that Dibrugarh will be developed as the state's second capital within three years.

"Dibrugarh will be the second capital of Assam in the next three years," Sarma said during the Republic Day celebrations in Dibrugarh.

He also said that a permanent building for the Assam assembly would be constructed in this city, situated on the southern bank of the Brahmaputra River in Upper Assam.