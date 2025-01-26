Indonesian contingent at Republic Day Parade creates history
What's the story
Indonesia scripted history by being a part of the parade at India's 76th Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2025.
It will be the first time an Indonesian contingent will march at the event, held at Kartavya Path in New Delhi.
Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto was the chief guest for the occasion.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted this is also the first instance of an Indonesian military band and contingent participating in a parade abroad.
Diplomatic visit
President Subianto's inaugural state visit to India
President Subianto's visit to India marks his first state visit since assuming office in October 2024.
He landed in New Delhi on January 24, 2025, and was received by the Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita.
The MEA highlighted that the visit seeks to strengthen the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
Strategic discussions
Subianto's agenda includes talks with Indian leaders
During his visit from January 24-26, President Subianto was slated to hold talks with Indian leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu.
On January 25, he attended a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan and laid a wreath at Rajghat.
The MEA said that he is accompanied by a high-powered delegation of six cabinet ministers, senior officials, and a large business delegation.
Bilateral pacts
India and Indonesia sign 5 agreements
India and Indonesia signed five agreements in the fields of health, traditional medicine, maritime security, culture, and cooperation in the digital space.
The MEA called these discussions "timely" and "important," and highlighted India's Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific vision.
President Subianto wrote on social media that his visit seeks to strengthen strategic cooperation in security, maritime, and digital technology development.
After India, he will visit Malaysia.
Historic participation
352-member Indonesian contingent to participate in parade
The Indonesian contingent participating in the parade has 352 members, including the band.
This is the fourth time that an Indonesian leader has attended India's Republic Day celebrations. Incidentally, Sukarno, the first president of Indonesia, was the chief guest at India's first Republic Day celebrations in 1950.
The India-Indonesia relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during PM Modi's visit to Indonesia in 2018.