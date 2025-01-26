What's the story

Indonesia scripted history by being a part of the parade at India's 76th Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2025.

It will be the first time an Indonesian contingent will march at the event, held at Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto was the chief guest for the occasion.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted this is also the first instance of an Indonesian military band and contingent participating in a parade abroad.