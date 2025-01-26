What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the 76th Republic Day in his signature style, sporting a red and yellow striped "safa" with a brown bandhgala jacket.

The celebrations were held at Kartavya Path in Delhi on Sunday.

As part of the celebrations, PM Modi paid tribute to fallen heroes at the National War Memorial and observed a two-minute silence.

He also wished everyone a Happy Republic Day via X, emphasizing the values of democracy and unity.