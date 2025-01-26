Republic Day: PM Modi dons yellow-red striped 'safa,' brown jacket
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the 76th Republic Day in his signature style, sporting a red and yellow striped "safa" with a brown bandhgala jacket.
The celebrations were held at Kartavya Path in Delhi on Sunday.
As part of the celebrations, PM Modi paid tribute to fallen heroes at the National War Memorial and observed a two-minute silence.
He also wished everyone a Happy Republic Day via X, emphasizing the values of democracy and unity.
PM Modi's post wishing Indians on Republic Day
Happy Republic Day.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2025
Today, we celebrate 75 glorious years of being a Republic. We bow to all the great women and men who made our Constitution and ensured that our journey is rooted in democracy, dignity and unity. May this occasion strengthen our efforts towards preserving the…
PM Modi's Republic Day fashion statement
The Prime Minister's sartorial choices for national celebrations have always been marked by colorful turbans from different Indian states.
In 2024, he donned a saffron, pink, white, and yellow "Bandhani" print turban.
For the 2023 Republic Day, he wore a traditional "pheta" with orange, red, green, yellow and white patterns.
His 2022 look featured a traditional cap from Uttarakhand with a Brahma Kamal-inspired brooch.
PM Modi's turbans: A reflection of India's cultural diversity
In the past, PM Modi has displayed different traditional turbans from Indian states.
In 2021, he wore a "Halari Pagdi" gifted by Gujarat's Jamnagar royal family.
His first Independence Day as prime minister in 2014 had a bright red Jodhpuri "bandhej" turban.
Every year, his headgear choice speaks volumes of India's rich cultural diversity and textile heritage.