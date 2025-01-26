Recently, Kejriwal raised alarm over the deployment of eight companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) from Gujarat for the elections.

He asked why the Punjab Police were taken off Delhi and replaced with Gujarat Police, sharing a circular from the Additional Director General of Police, Armed Unit regarding the change.

"Read this order of Gujarat Police. The Election Commission has removed the Punjab Police from Delhi and deployed Gujarat Police. What is going on?" Kejriwal said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).