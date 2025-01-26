Kejriwal to address 'Very important issue' in press conference today
What's the story
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has called a press conference at 1:00pm on Sunday, January 26, to address a "very very very" important issue.
The announcement comes as preparations are underway for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, which are slated for February 5, with the counting of votes to be held on February 8.
Security concerns
Kejriwal questions police deployment for Delhi elections
Recently, Kejriwal raised alarm over the deployment of eight companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) from Gujarat for the elections.
He asked why the Punjab Police were taken off Delhi and replaced with Gujarat Police, sharing a circular from the Additional Director General of Police, Armed Unit regarding the change.
"Read this order of Gujarat Police. The Election Commission has removed the Punjab Police from Delhi and deployed Gujarat Police. What is going on?" Kejriwal said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
Political allegations
Kejriwal accuses Congress, BJP of collaborating against Delhiites
Kejriwal has also alleged that both the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are working together against Delhi's citizens in these elections.
The withdrawal of Punjab Police personnel from his personal security was called "pure politics" by Kejriwal.
"There should not be any politics at least over personal safety and security," he added.
Security withdrawal
Punjab Police withdrawal followed Delhi Police, EC instructions: DGP
Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, said the withdrawal of Punjab Police personnel deployed for Kejriwal's security came on the instructions of Delhi Police and the Election Commission.
The Delhi assembly elections will see voting for all 70 assembly seats on February 5, with results to be declared on February 8. Alongside, bypolls to two Assembly constituencies—Milkipur in Uttar Pradesh and Erode in Tamil Nadu—will also be held according to the same schedule.