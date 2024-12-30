Summarize Simplifying... In short Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party (SP), has accused the BJP government of using archaeological excavations as a distraction from issues like unemployment and agrarian crisis.

He also criticized the BJP for increasing debt in Uttar Pradesh and failing to implement developmental initiatives.

The BJP, in response, questioned Yadav's opposition to the excavations and accused the SP of using religious symbols for political gain.

Yadav's statement comes amid recent excavations in UP

Explained: Akhilesh's claim of 'Shivling' beneath Yogi's house triggers row

By Snehil Singh 11:40 am Dec 30, 202411:40 am

What's the story Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has claimed that a "shivling"—a cylindrical idol representing the Hindu god Shiva—lies buried under Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's official residence in Lucknow. Yadav's statement comes amid excavation work in Sambhal district, where an ancient stepwell was recently discovered. Yadav suggested similar excavations should be conducted at the CM's residence to uncover this alleged religious structure.

Political diversion

Yadav accuses BJP of diverting attention from public issues

Yadav has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of using excavations to distract from pressing public issues like unemployment and the agrarian crisis. He said, "We believe there is a 'shivling' under the chief minister's residence too. Excavation should also be done there." He further alleged that "houses of innocent people are being demolished illegally by bulldozers," calling this "destruction" instead of development.

Counter-argument

BJP questions Yadav's opposition to Sambhal excavation

Responding to Yadav's allegations, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi asked why he opposed the Sambhal excavation. Tripathi remarked that in 2013, Yadav used state resources to search for gold. Another BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala accused the SP of mocking 'shivling' for political gain. SP has been vocal against excavation work in Sambhal, with MPs staging protests during Parliament's winter session claiming societal divisions allegedly being created by the BJP for political advantage.

Development criticism

Yadav criticizes BJP government's developmental initiatives

Yadav has also slammed the BJP government for not implementing developmental initiatives. He accused the party of increasing borrowing and debt in Uttar Pradesh. The SP leader said, "Inflation, unemployment, and corruption are at their peak," which has left the farmers and youth upset. He hoped for change in upcoming elections, saying people are discontent with issues like law and order, education, farmers' problems, and women's safety under the current administration.