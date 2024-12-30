Explained: Akhilesh's claim of 'Shivling' beneath Yogi's house triggers row
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has claimed that a "shivling"—a cylindrical idol representing the Hindu god Shiva—lies buried under Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's official residence in Lucknow. Yadav's statement comes amid excavation work in Sambhal district, where an ancient stepwell was recently discovered. Yadav suggested similar excavations should be conducted at the CM's residence to uncover this alleged religious structure.
Yadav accuses BJP of diverting attention from public issues
Yadav has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of using excavations to distract from pressing public issues like unemployment and the agrarian crisis. He said, "We believe there is a 'shivling' under the chief minister's residence too. Excavation should also be done there." He further alleged that "houses of innocent people are being demolished illegally by bulldozers," calling this "destruction" instead of development.
BJP questions Yadav's opposition to Sambhal excavation
Responding to Yadav's allegations, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi asked why he opposed the Sambhal excavation. Tripathi remarked that in 2013, Yadav used state resources to search for gold. Another BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala accused the SP of mocking 'shivling' for political gain. SP has been vocal against excavation work in Sambhal, with MPs staging protests during Parliament's winter session claiming societal divisions allegedly being created by the BJP for political advantage.
Yadav criticizes BJP government's developmental initiatives
Yadav has also slammed the BJP government for not implementing developmental initiatives. He accused the party of increasing borrowing and debt in Uttar Pradesh. The SP leader said, "Inflation, unemployment, and corruption are at their peak," which has left the farmers and youth upset. He hoped for change in upcoming elections, saying people are discontent with issues like law and order, education, farmers' problems, and women's safety under the current administration.