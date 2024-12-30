Summarize Simplifying... In short Mamata Banerjee, the leader of the TMC, visited Sandeshkhali amidst a controversy involving TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, accused of sexual harassment and land grabbing.

Mamata Banerjee visited Sandeshkhali on Monday

Mamata's first visit to Sandeshkhali—amid TMC leader's sexual harassment row

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:23 am Dec 30, 202411:23 am

What's the story West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee plans to visit Sandeshkhali on Monday, marking her first trip since allegations of sexual harassment and land grabbing involving local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders emerged earlier this year. Addressing the media at the state secretariat Nabanna last week, the TMC leader stated that her trip to the riverine island in the Sundarbans is focused on providing state government scheme benefits and resolving local issues.

Election commitment

Banerjee's visit fulfills pre-election promise

Banerjee had promised to visit Sandeshkhali ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. "People had asked me before the elections whether I would visit Sandeshkhali or not. I had told them that I would be going later," she said. "This will be a government programme," Banerjee said. "We have completed several pending programmes under 'Lakshmir Bhandar,' 'Banglar Bari,' and other schemes...Around 20,000 beneficiaries of the area will be benefitted...I hope to hand over certificates of ...schemes to...100 people from the stage."

Unrest details

Sandeshkhali in turmoil over TMC leader's actions

To recall, Sandeshkhali has been a hotbed of unrest since February with protests against TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, who was accused of sexual harassment and land grabbing. The controversy deepened when Enforcement Directorate officers were attacked during a raid in connection with a ration distribution scam linked to Shahjahan. Despite all this, TMC won the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat, which includes Sandeshkhali, defeating Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Rekha Patra.

Counter-event

BJP leader plans counter-event in Sandeshkhali

After Banerjee's visit, BJP Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari announced a counter-event in the region. Adhikari's program is slated for the day after Banerjee's visit. He will lead a "Jana Sanjog Yatra" to connect with locals and showcase BJP's vision for the region, a statement said. The sexual harassment and land grab controversy in Sandeshkhali was a political flashpoint between BJP and TMC.

Allegation dispute

TMC claims allegations against Shahjahan are politically motivated

The TMC has alleged the allegations against Shahjahan were politically motivated. A video emerged purportedly showing a former BJP leader hinting the episode was scripted by the BJP. In January, ED officers were assaulted and their vehicles damaged when they tried to raid Shahjahan's residence in Sandeshkhali while probing a multi-crore ration distribution scam.