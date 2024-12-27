Summarize Simplifying... In short Manmohan Singh and Sushma Swaraj, two prominent Indian politicians, were known for their poetic exchanges in Parliament, often using verses to express their ideological differences.

Former PM Manmohan Singh died on Thursday

When Manmohan Singh, Sushma Swaraj's 'shayari' banters ruled Parliament

What's the story Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died on Thursday aged 92, was not only known for his economic reforms but also his poetic flair. Singh was India's PM from 2004-2014 and retired from the Rajya Sabha in April 2024 after an illustrious 33-year-long parliamentary career. His mastery over Urdu poetry often came to the fore during parliamentary debates with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushma Swaraj.

Poetic debates

Singh's poetic exchanges with Swaraj

Their poetic exchanges, laced with humor and cultural depth, reflected their ideological differences and personal styles. One such instance was during a heated Lok Sabha debate in 2011 when Swaraj quoted Shahab Jafri to criticize Singh's leadership amid corruption allegations. She said, "Tu idhar udhar ki na baat kar, yeh bata ki kafila kyun luta, humein rahjano se gila nahi, teri rahbari ka sawal hai."

Poetic response

Singh's response to Swaraj's criticism

Responding to Swaraj's criticism, Singh quoted Allama Iqbal's lines: "Mana ki teri deed ke kaabil nahi hoon main, tu mera shauq dekh mera intezar dekh." In 2013, during a Motion of Thanks debate, Singh quoted Mirza Ghalib: "Hum ko un se wafa ki hai ummeed, jo nahin jante wafa kya hai." To this, Swaraj countered with Bashir Badr's verse: "Kuchh to majburiyan rahi hongi, yun koi bewafa nahin hota."

Final tribute

Singh's tribute to Swaraj and his last rites

Singh's poetic exchanges with Swaraj were a hit on social media, making their speeches some of the most watched parliamentary debates. When Swaraj passed away in August 2019, Singh had called her a great parliamentarian. The Union government has declared a seven-day mourning period for Singh, with flags at half-mast. His last rites will be performed in Delhi with full state honors.