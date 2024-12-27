Summarize Simplifying... In short Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who served from 2004 to 2014 and introduced significant policies like the Right to Information Act, has passed away.

Former PM Manmohan Singh passes away at 92

'Knew Manmohan Singh would be better PM than me': Sonia

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:52 pm Dec 27, 202412:52 pm

What's the story Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh died on Thursday at the age of 92. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi confirmed that he was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments and lost consciousness at home. Despite resuscitative efforts, he was declared dead at 9:51pm after being brought to the hospital.

Political legacy

Singh's political journey and key contributions

Singh is survived by his wife Gurcharan Singh and three daughters. He was India's PM from 2004 to 2014. His political career started in 1991 when he became the finance minister in PM Narasimha Rao's cabinet. As PM, he introduced landmark policies like Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), Right to Information Act, and Right to Education for children.

Leadership recognition

Gandhi's acknowledgment of Singh's capabilities

Notably, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had once admitted Singh's capabilities in a 2018 speech. "I knew my limitations. I knew Manmohan Singh would be a better prime minister than me," she had said. The confession was made during an event in Mumbai, news agency PTI reported.

National mourning

PM Modi, Amit Shah express condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media platform X to pay his tributes, saying, "India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji." Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed grief over Singh's demise, calling him "the architect of India's economic reforms" in PV Narasimha Rao's government. The central government has declared seven days of state mourning in tribute to Singh's service to the nation.