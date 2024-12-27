Summarize Simplifying... In short Prime Minister Modi and other leaders paid tribute to Dr. Manmohan Singh, praising his economic reforms and leadership.

Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 92

PM Modi, other leaders pay tribute to Manmohan Singh

Dec 27, 2024

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders paid their last respects to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who died at the age of 92 on Thursday night. PM Modi visited Dr Singh's residence at 3 Motilal Nehru Marg in New Delhi to pay his last respects. Expressing deep sorrow over Dr Singh's demise, PM Modi called it a "great loss for the nation."

PM Modi praises Dr Singh's journey and contributions

PM Modi lauded Dr Singh's journey from partition-era India to a successful leader, saying, "His life teaches us how to rise above struggles and reach greater heights." He called him "a kind human being, a learned economist, and a leader dedicated to reforms." On social media, PM Modi posted memories of Dr Singh and thanked him for shaping India's economic policies.

Economic legacy

Dr. Singh's significant contributions to India's economy

Dr Singh held several positions, including Governor of the Reserve Bank of India and Finance Minister under PM PV Narasimha Rao. As Finance Minister, he steered India through a financial crisis and launched economic reforms. His tenure as PM was defined by his immense contributions to the nation's progress. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister JP Nadda also paid respects at Dr. Singh's residence, remembering his immense contributions to the nation.

National mourning

Government declares 7-day national mourning for Dr. Singh

Meanwhile, the central government has announced a seven-day national mourning in the memory of Dr. Singh. Government entertainment programs have been suspended during the mourning period and the national flag is at half-staff at government buildings. Dr. Singh's last rites will be held with full state honors on Saturday, the government confirmed.