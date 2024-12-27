Manmohan Singh passes away at 92

What was the secret behind Manmohan Singh's iconic blue turban

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:16 am Dec 27, 202411:16 am

What's the story Former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, died on Thursday. He was 92. Singh was pronounced dead at 9:51pm after he suddenly lost consciousness at his residence and was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. Before his death, Singh had been undergoing treatment for age-related ailments.

Economic impact

Singh's legacy as India's economic reformer

Singh, who was India's Prime Minister from 2004-2014, was the first Sikh to hold the office. He is best known for ushering in landmark economic reforms that changed India's economy and lifted millions out of poverty. His economic liberalization policies were first introduced in 1991 when he was Finance Minister under Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.

Personal background

Singh's early life and academic journey

Born on September 26, 1932, in Gah, West Punjab (now Pakistan), Singh migrated to India during the partition in 1947. He studied Economics at Panjab University before going to the University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford for his doctorate. He worked at the United Nations and as an advisor in India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Symbolic tribute

The story behind Singh's iconic blue turban

Singh was often spotted wearing his signature blue turban, a color choice he revealed was a tribute to his alma mater, Cambridge University. During a 2006 speech while receiving a Doctorate of Law from Cambridge, he revealed light blue was one of his favorite colors and reminded him of his time there. Prince Philip pointed out Singh's distinctive blue turban during the event, prompting applause. Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was the husband of Queen Elizabeth II.

Survivors and accolades

Singh's family and tributes to his legacy

Singh is survived by his wife Gursharan Kaur and three daughters- Upinder Singh, Daman Singh, and Amrit Singh. His legacy as a scholar, economist, and leader has earned him respect across the globe. Union Health Minister JP Nadda called him "a visionary statesman" whose leadership inspired admiration across party lines. His contributions to India's economic growth will be remembered for generations.