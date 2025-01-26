Dr KM Cherian—pioneer of India's 1st successful heart surgery—dies
What's the story
Dr KM Cherian, a stalwart of Indian cardiac surgery, died at the age of 82.
He collapsed late in the evening at a wedding in Bangalore and was declared dead at Manipal Hospitals late Saturday night.
His daughter, Sandhya Cherian, confirmed the news saying, "We rushed him to Manipal Hospitals, where he was declared dead at 11:55pm."
Medical pioneer
Dr Cherian's groundbreaking contributions to cardiac surgery
Dr. Cherian was a pioneer in Indian cardiac surgery, having performed India's first successful coronary artery bypass surgery in 1975.
His pioneering work also included performing India's first heart transplant after brain death was legalized.
He also performed India's first heart-lung transplant and pediatric heart transplant, further establishing himself as a trailblazer in cardiac surgery.
Career trajectory
Dr Cherian's distinguished career and affiliations
Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Cherian served at the Railway Hospital in Chennai and worked at private hospitals like Vijaya Hospital and Madras Medical Mission.
He later founded Frontier Lifeline and the Dr. Cherian Heart Foundation, further contributing to cardiac care in India.
He was also closely associated with Christiaan Barnard, the South African surgeon known for performing the world's first human-to-human heart transplant.
Awards
Dr Cherian's honors and recognition in medicine
From 1990 to 1993, Dr. Cherian was also an honorary surgeon to the President of India, a testament to his expertise and reputation in the field.
His contributions to medicine were recognized with several awards, including the Padma Shri in 1991 and the Harvard Medical Excellence Award in 2005.
Dr Vivek Javali, Chairman of Cardiothoracic Surgery, Fortis, said, "We, as Indian heart surgeons, held him in the highest regard."