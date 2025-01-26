India celebrates 76th Republic Day with grand parade
What's the story
India celebrated its 76th Republic Day on Saturday with a stunning parade along Kartavya Path.
The event, which started at 10:30am and continued for around 90 minutes, highlighted the country's military strength and vibrant culture.
This year's celebration was especially momentous as it marked the Constitution's platinum jubilee of enactment.
Display highlights
Parade features 31 tableaux, military hardware
The parade included 31 tableaux on the theme "Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas," highlighting India's progress and heritage.
A tri-services tableau displayed the unity among the armed forces.
For the first time, cultural performances by 5,000 artists stretched across Kartavya Path.
The military hardware display included T-90 Bhishma tanks, BrahMos missiles, and Akash air defense systems with new additions like the Army's Battle Surveillance System 'Sanjay' and DRDO's 'Pralay' missile.
Parade features
Women power, aerial display mark Republic Day parade
The parade also saw an all-women Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) contingent, a symbol of women's power.
Veteran women officers from all services took part in this historic event.
A motorcycle display by the daredevils from the Corps of Signals was among the crowd's favorites.
The flypast saw 40 Indian Air Force aircraft, including C-130J Super Hercules and Su-30 jets.
Security and conclusion
Tight security measures, conclusion ceremony
Security was tightened in Delhi with more than 70 companies of paramilitary forces and over 70,000 police personnel deployed for the Republic Day celebrations.
The event will culminate with the Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29 at Vijay Chowk.
This year's parade was graced by President Droupadi Murmu in the ceremonial buggy along with chief guest Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.